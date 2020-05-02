Claiming Central bias, Cong workers raise national flag on roof-tops

Sections
Muted public response to call; finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal says state has received only Rs 71 crore from Centre to fight covid-19 to date, all other relief was already due to Punjab

Updated: May 02, 2020 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Punjab Congress’ call to protest against the Centre’s alleged discrimination with non-BJP ruled states in allocation of resources for fighting the covid-19 pandemic received a mixed response on Friday. The Congress had said people should protest by raising a national flag on their roof-tops.

In Bathinda, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal led the protest by raising the Tricolour at his office. Manpreet said, “To date, Punjab has received only Rs 71 crore to fight the pandemic. All other money received was already due to the state and we were entitled to it, even if there was no outbreak of the disease.”

In Ludhiana, public participation remained low with local Congress leadership staging a protest near the statue of BR Ambedkar on the Jalandhar bypass.

In Amritsar, the Congress rank and file, including state ministers, the MP, MLAs, and councillors raised the flags on rooftops. In Jalandhar, party MP Santokh Singh, along with MLAs Pargat Singh, Hardev Singh Laddi, Bawa Henry, Rajinder Beri and others unfurled the Tricolour at the local Congress office to express solidarity with all covid warriors and to honour the sacrifices of workers on the Labour Day.



Tewari, Sidhu call for Centre to release GST

Mohali/Rupnagar Party workers also protested against the Central government in Mohali, seeking the release of the state’s arrears of GST of around Rs 4,000 crore. State cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who led these protests, also demanded the release of a grant from the Centre to contain covid-19. Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, who held a meeting, via video-conference, with party workers, MLAs, market committee members etc, also demanded that the Centre should release GST arrears of the state.

