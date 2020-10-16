Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools: 2,310 apply in third round of counselling

Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools: 2,310 apply in third round of counselling

While 1,900 students applied online, another 410 sent their applications through mail.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 2,310 students applied for admission in the third round of counselling for Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s government schools.

The third round was organised from October 14 to 16 for students who hadn’t been allotted a seat in the previous two rounds. As per officials, while 1,900 students applied online, another 410 sent their applications through mail. They said as the total number of seats available hadn’t been calculated yet, they will try to accommodate as many students as they can, while giving preference to government-school passouts.

The third round of counselling was held for a total of 17 government schools, which are offering seats in humanities stream, while some schools have seats vacant in skill courses, such as textile design, electronics and electrical technology, and fashion studies, among others.

Change of school or stream will not be available during the session. Students caught furnishing false claims will have their admission cancelled, officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
Oct 16, 2020 18:16 IST
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Oct 16, 2020 16:37 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: KKR opt to bat, MI bench James Pattinson
Oct 16, 2020 19:30 IST
Pics of Deepika, Dia Mirza figure on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh
Oct 16, 2020 18:50 IST

latest news

Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Oct 16, 2020 19:23 IST
USG Boral launched SHEETROCK Standard Plasterboard in India
Oct 16, 2020 19:22 IST
DUET answer key 2020 released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to raise objections
Oct 16, 2020 19:24 IST
Edtech company SplashLearn welcomes Akshat Verma as SVP-Engineering
Oct 16, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.