Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools: 2,310 apply in third round of counselling

As many as 2,310 students applied for admission in the third round of counselling for Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s government schools.

The third round was organised from October 14 to 16 for students who hadn’t been allotted a seat in the previous two rounds. As per officials, while 1,900 students applied online, another 410 sent their applications through mail. They said as the total number of seats available hadn’t been calculated yet, they will try to accommodate as many students as they can, while giving preference to government-school passouts.

The third round of counselling was held for a total of 17 government schools, which are offering seats in humanities stream, while some schools have seats vacant in skill courses, such as textile design, electronics and electrical technology, and fashion studies, among others.

Change of school or stream will not be available during the session. Students caught furnishing false claims will have their admission cancelled, officials said.