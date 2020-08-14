Class 11 admissions: Common merit list out for Chandigarh’s govt schools

The common merit list for admission into the city’s government schools has been uploaded on the website of the Chandigarh education department and 14,726 students have been ranked as per their percentage in Class-10 board exams. The list can be accessed on http://chdeducation.gov.in/.

As per the education department officials, this is not the final list, and candidates can send their objections or discrepancies up to 1pm on Saturday, following which the final school-wise and stream-wise cutoff lists will be prepared.

As per the list that has been released, 7,547 students have applied for 6,420 seats in the humanities stream, 3,675 students have applied for 3,080 seats in the science stream (both medical and non-medical) and 2,257 students have applied for 1,560 seats in the commerce stream. In science, the topper has scored 98.80%, in humanities the topper has scored 98% and in commerce, the topper has scored 97.4%.

Out of 14,726 students, 941 students have scored over 91%, while 79 students have scored over 96%. The list has been divided into 14 brackets as per the percentage of marks scored by the candidates. The highest number of students (1,545) have scored between 46% to 51% as per the list.

10,752 apply for 17,867 seats in junior classes

Launched on July 31, the online registration for seats in pre-nursery to Class 8 of government schools also closed on Friday, and a total 10,752 students applied for a total of 17,867 seats in 115 government schools of the city.

In a bid to get more students to apply, some schools, especially those in the periphery of the city, have asked teachers to prepare posters asking children to come to school. The posters are to be pasted near the schools and in the markets there. Although some seats are still vacant, the department has announced that no extension to fill the admission forms will be given and depending on the number of vacant seats in different clusters, a further decision to accommodate more students will be taken.

58 apply for 74 EWS seats in private unaided schools

The UT education department had earlier put out a notice for 74 seats for EWS students in nine private unaided schools of the city. Parents were asked to apply between August 10 and August 14 through Google forms. As many as 58 applications were received for these 74 seats. Parents can contact the schools between August 24 and August 26 to check the status of their wards’ admission.