Class 7 student ends life in Chandigarh

A 12-year-old boy was found hanging at his residence in Daria village. The Class 7 student was alone at home when he took the extreme step. The boy’s father is staying in Chennai for the last few years and he was living with his mother in Daria village.

The incident came to light when his mother returned home and despite repeated knocks, he didn’t open the door. His mother broke open the door and found her son hanging with a ceiling fan.

The boy was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police have initiated inquest proceedings into the matter.