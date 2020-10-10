Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Class 9, 11 students who missed compartment exams to be demoted

Class 9, 11 students who missed compartment exams to be demoted

The UT education department has decided to demote the students who missed the compartment exams for classes 9 and 11. However, another chance will be given to those who...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The UT education department has decided to demote the students who missed the compartment exams for classes 9 and 11.

However, another chance will be given to those who couldn’t take the exams due to valid reason, said UT school education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar on Friday.

“The students who chose to skip the compartment exams without a valid reason will have to give an undertaking that they wish to repeat the same class,” he added.

“Some students had valid reasons for remaining absent, especially those who lived in containment zones. They will be given another chance,” he reiterated.

Schools were asked to conduct compartment exams at the school level till October 9. Parents of the students who didn’t appear will have to submit in writing that they want their child to study in the same class again.

At least 4,550 students were to appear for these compartment exams. Their registration is supposed to be sent to CBSE for the board exams by October 15, and it is important that a student clears his/her compartment exam otherwise the student will have to repeat the previous class.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

Mritunjay Kumar elected new president of Panjab University’s teachers’ body
Oct 10, 2020 01:43 IST
Graft case: Special CBI court grants anticipatory bail to Bathinda bizman
Oct 10, 2020 01:39 IST
Ludhiana’s local population more prone to contracting Covid: Study
Oct 10, 2020 01:29 IST
Class 9, 11 students who missed compartment exams to be demoted
Oct 10, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.