Classes 9-12: Regular teaching in Chandigarh govt schools from Nov 2

Regular teaching will begin for Classes 9 to 12 in government schools of Chandigarh from November 2.

“The proposal has been approved and the education department has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) with detailed instructions for schools,” said director of school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar on Saturday.

Classroom teaching was suspended amid Covid pandemic earlier this year. Under the Centre’s Unlock guidelines, students of Classes 9 to 12 returned to schools last month, but only for academic consultations on voluntary basis.

Even as proper classroom teaching will resume next month, attendance won’t be compulsory. Students will also need to submit the consent of their parents. Meanwhile, online classes will continue for those who wish to study from home.

Brar said on an average 1,500 students are attending government schools per day. Department officials said if the move sees a good response, reopening schools for lower classes will also be considered.

However, private institutes in the city maintain that parents are not interested in sending their children to school. HS Mamik, president, Independent School Association, said only about 15% parents are in favour. The association has 75 schools as members.

SOPs within a week

Although the SOPs are to be issued in the coming week, sources said they are likely to be on the lines of those in place for academic consultations.

In each classroom, a maximum of 15 students are allowed, and the number can be decreased for smaller classrooms. In case all students can’t be accommodated at once, the school has to operate in two shifts.

However, while 50% staff was being called to school earlier, it is now likely that all teaching and non-teaching employees will have to attend work.

Meanwhile, the education department has appointed seven officials to revisit schools in their clusters in order to ensure a smooth transition from remedial to regular classes. The visits will be made in the last week of October and first week of November. They will check whether the staff attendance is as per the roster, and whether the guidelines for cleanliness and social distancing are being followed.

They will also ask for suggestions from principals and staff regarding reopening schools, and will submit a daily report to the coordinator in the evening.