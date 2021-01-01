Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Cleaning Buddha Nullah, banning plastic carry bags on Ludhiana MC’s agenda for 2021

Cleaning Buddha Nullah, banning plastic carry bags on Ludhiana MC’s agenda for 2021

MC chief says the state government is already working on a Rs 650-crore project to clean the nullah

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

Cleaning the Buddha Nullah, speeding up development works and imposing a ban on plastic carry bags will be in the priorities of the civic body in 2021, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said.

He was attending the “Paath ceremony” organised at the MC’s Zone-D office on Friday where he encouraged staffers to involve the public and resolve their problems at the earliest.

“The state government is already working on a Rs 650-crore project to clean the nullah and the project is expected to commence at the ground level soon. The civic body is also involving residents by conducting awareness drives,” Sabharwal said.

The civic body has also been struggling to impose a complete ban on plastic carry bags since the state government banned them in 2016.



Sabharwal said that working on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a complete ban on use of plastic carry bags in the city will be imposed strictly from this year and residents will be apprised of the alternatives. Awareness drives will be conducted and hefty challans will be issued against violators.

Sabharwal said that apart from polluting the environment, plastic carry bags also choke the sewer system especially during monsoons.

“Completing the ongoing development works, especially those being taken up under Smart City Project, and taking up more development works as per the needs of residents is also a priority,” said Sabharwal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
by Shishir Gupta
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent

latest news

UP Gate gets first ‘women only’ camp, more help arrives as weather goes adverse
by Peeyush Khandelwal
1 more Telangana Congress MLA moves to BJP, party strength plunges to 5
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Klopp urges Premier League to keep going despite rising COVID-19 cases
by Reuters
PMC Bank: ED attaches Rs 72-cr assets of man whose wife transferred funds to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s spouse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.