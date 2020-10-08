Sections
Clear pending dues: MC to cable operators

Clear pending dues: MC to cable operators

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has directed the city cable operators to pay their outstanding dues. In a review meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship...

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Cable operators have also been directed against running internet services through their overhead cable network lines. Doing so will attract a fine of ₹10,000 per violation and the challan will be issued by the MC. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has directed the city cable operators to pay their outstanding dues. In a review meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MC’s joint commissioner Sorabh Arora with cable operators, it was decided that all cable wires should have identification tags mentioning names of cable operators at every 50-metre distance.

The cables will not be hanged on electricity poles on the MC land; no cable will be allowed to pass through the parks, green belts and institutional buildings; and cables should not be hanged on the trees, it was directed.

It was also decided that the cables should be installed at the height of at least 12ft from the ground and 6ft away from the road edge.

Cable operators have also been directed against running internet services through their overhead cable network lines. Doing so will attract a fine of ₹10,000 per violation and the challan will be issued by the MC.

The cable operators, who fail to comply with the directions issued by the MC regarding these guidelines, will face strict action as per law, it was decided.

During the meeting, Arora also asked all executive engineers of roads to take action against those defaulting on payments.

