Clear your municipal dues before planning to sell property in Haryana

Those wanting to sell their properties in urban Haryana will have to clear their municipal dues first as the government is putting in place a mechanism to electronically disallow registration of transfer deeds in case of outstanding levy. The dues can be in the form of property tax, fire tax, development charges, water and sewerage charges.

The move to introduce technology-based checks into the Haryana Land Records Information System (HALRIS), an online platform used for registration of properties, is aimed at preventing malpractices in registration of sale deeds. The state government recently halted the registration of transfer deeds across the state for a limited period citing alleged corrupt practices.

“The default of the amount will be available online on the HALRIS. The system won’t allow the seller or buyer to take an online appointment for registration of a property unless the municipal dues are cleared,” said an official involved in building technology checks.

Officials said that the idea behind introducing technology-based checks was to reduce physical interface between public and officials. “Gradually, it will be ensured that every property owner can pay the levies online and the municipal body data will get automatically updated,” said an official.

The requirement to obtain a no dues certificate (NDC) from the municipal body before the registration of sale deed was always there but not enforced. “With an application programming interface (API) of the urban local bodies department, the HALRIS will automatically show whether any municipal levy is outstanding or not on a particular property. Each property in the municipal areas will be assigned a property identification number for this purpose,” the official said.

Common online platform for municipal bodies

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department is setting up a common online platform to facilitate generation of no dues certificate (NDCs) initially for 10 municipal corporations and 12 municipal bodies at district headquarters. “The measure is part of the framework to reduce malpractices in the registration of sale deeds and secure the tax revenue of the municipal bodies,” said a ULB official.

While a few municipal corporations, such as Gurugram, Rohtak and over 20 smaller municipal bodies, have already provided the facility of online generation of NDCs individually, the state government intends bring the entire property data of urban areas on a single web portal. “There are some municipal bodies which have online systems but they are not linked to HALRIS,” said an official.