CM not brave enough to accept responsibility for his own failures: Mukesh Agnihotri

After Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur blamed bureaucrats and officers for lack of development in the state, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri hit out at him saying the CM was blaming others as he was not brave enough to accept responsibility for his own failures.

Agnihotri also slammed the CM for continuously transferring government officers. “During the pandemic, the state government transferred deputy commissioners, secretary (health) and many IAS officers. Consequently, these officers have lost faith in the government. On top of it ministers pressure government officials to provide better jobs to their wives while MLAs tell them to provide jobs to their relatives. How are the officers to work for the people in such circumstances?” he asked.

“Thakur does not have the capacity to take decisions. The only thing the state government has done during its three-year tenure is to overturn its decisions. One cabinet meeting is held for decision-making, while the other cabinet meeting is held to overturn the decision. By making such statements, he is just demoralising officials,” he said.

“Jai Ram Thakur has proved himself to be the most incompetent CM in the history of the state. He is working as a puppet of the mafia, due to which the mafia flourishing in the state and crimes, especially rapes, are also on the rise in Himachal. Drug trade is increasing in the state at a rapid rate and state government has failed to control it,” he alleged.

He also hit out at state government over its failure to prevent coronavirus pandemic and for inflating the bus fares, electricity charges, ration rates, petrol and diesel prices.