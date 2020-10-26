Sections
Co-accused held in firing outside nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

A TikTok content creator was injured after being assaulted and shot at by four men following an argument at Eskobar on the night of October 11

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Making first breakthrough in the Eskobar firing case, Chandigarh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a 21-year-old Ludhiana youth following a tip-off.

A TikTok content creator was injured after being assaulted and shot at by four men following an argument at Eskobar, a nightclub in Sector 9, on the night of October 11.

The suspect arrested from a naka at the Sector 3/4/9/10 roundabout has been identified as Sukhdeep, alias Sukhi, 21. He was produced in court on Monday and sent to eight-day police remand.

During preliminary interrogation, he is reported to have confessed that he and his three friends, including main accused Movis Bains, were involved in the firing.

The four were booked for attempt to murder besides under the Arms Act, on the complaint of victim Sourav Gujjar’s friend Akash. According to the FIR, Akash and Gujjar had gone to Eskobar along with their friends around 11:30pm on October 11.

On the dance floor, they entered into an argument with Movis and his group. As they left the basement and came outside the nightclub, the accused allegedly followed them and opened fire, leaving Gujjar with a bullet wound in the thigh.

