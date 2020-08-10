Sections
Coach held for attempting to extort ₹10 lakh from trader in Fatehabad

The accused allegedly sent a threatening letter and a cartridge to the victim; said would shoot his son dead unless his demands were met

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

A 35-year-old man was arrested for attempting to extort ₹10 lakh from a pesticide trader in Fatehabad’s Bhuna, police said on Monday.

The accused, Karan Singh, a resident of Bhuna, had allegedly sent a threatening letter and a cartridge to the victim, Rakesh Singla, on June 28 and demanded ₹10 lakh from him. Singh, who is a coach at private sports academy, was arrested on Sunday and sent to a one-day police remand.

In the letter, Singh threatened to shoot the victim’s son dead: “If you are willing to give me the ransom, install a green flag on the top of your house. Don’t try to be over smart, otherwise you will face the same consequences as suffered by the stone trader”, the accused had written.

A police spokesperson said Singh had confessed to the crime. Singh said he needed the money to buy gold ornaments for his wife. The wrestling coach had got married in March.



