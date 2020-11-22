Sections
Coldest November night in three years makes Chandigarh shiver

According to the weatherman, the chill is likely to continue

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:53 IST

By Rajanbir Singh,

Minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped to 8.4°C, a notch below normal, in the early hours of Saturday, the lowest for the month of November in the past three years.

“It is a result of the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The current wind system has a northerly flow. The winds are cold and there is less intermixing with hot air,” said Surender Paul, director, Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Paul said minimum temperature is likely to stay below normal in the city up to the first week of December. “It can even drop to 6°C in the coming days. There will be a chance of cold wave conditions too during this period,” he said.



According to the IMD, cold wave is declared in a region when minimum temperature falls below 10°C and stays between 4-5°C below normal.

Even maximum temperature fell from 23.5°C on Friday to 22.2°C on Saturday, 4°C below normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 22°C and 23°C while minimum temperature is expected to remain between 8°C and 12°C.

Due to cold temperatures and relatively high humidity, there is a chance of fog and mist forming in the city in mornings and evenings. The chances will be higher around open areas, and the weatherman has asked people to stay alert on open roads.

