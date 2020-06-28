Come clean on donations to PM CARES Fund from Chinese companies: Jakhar to Modi

Sections
The PPCC chief says it was alarming that donations were reportedly received from the Chinese companies while the PM “kept misleading the nation on transgressions from the neighbour”.

Jun 28, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to explain whether donations were received from the Chinese companies for the PM CARES Fund.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Jakhar said that it was alarming that donations were reportedly received from the Chinese companies. “No one knows the constitution or the operational framework of the Fund. No one knows how it is controlled or money given to it utilised. The Fund is not even subjected to audit by any public authority, including CAG. The PMO has gone to the extent of saying that this Fund is not a public authority,” said the PPCC chief, adding that it is not even subjected to RTI.

“All in all, the fund appears to be solely run by the Prime Minister in an opaque and secret fashion with zero transparency and zero accountability,” he said while quoting reports that suggest that as on May 20, 2020, PM Modi had received Rs 9,678 crore in the controversial Fund.

The state party chief further said, “The Modi government continued to sidestep the brazen Chinese transgressions and occupation of our territory by the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso Lake area, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains up to the Y-Junction while misleading the nation by claiming that China has never intruded into the Indian Territory, nor is it in occupation of any territory.”



