COMMUNITY SPREAD FEARS: Stricter curbs imposed on weekends, holidays in Punjab

Amid apprehensions of community spread of Covid-19 and projections indicating that the pandemic peak in Punjab was two months away, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered stricter lockdown on the weekends and public holidays, with movement to be restricted to e-passes holders.

“All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, will be required to download e-passes from the COVA app,” Amarinder directed at a video conference meeting to review the pandemic situation and the state’s preparedness to handle the further spread. Industry will be allowed to function normally on all days, though. The CM’s directions came even as the doubling rate in the state worsened from 22 on May 31 to 15 on June 10, showing a progressive decline day by day.

Directing director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict implementation of these directives to prevent gathering of large crowds, the CM said such tough measures were necessitated on account of the spiralling Covid-19 cases across the world. He said stringent curbs could help delay the peak for as long as possible.

The CM also asked medical and health experts to consider imposition of strict conditions, including mandatory testing certification, for entrants from Delhi, where the situation had assumed alarming proportions. On an average, 500-800 vehicles are coming to Punjab from the national capital every day, the DGP informed the meeting. A decision on stricter curbs on those coming from Delhi will be taken after a review by the experts, an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

Pointing out that many of those who had come from outside had behaved irresponsibly and had not reported to the health authorities, Amarinder said tough measures would have to be taken where needed, as the spike was still continuing and was expected to escalate in the days ahead.

The CM suggested that since it normally takes 3-4 days for the virus to show up, those coming from outside should be tested after a week and in the meantime, they should be strictly asked to home quarantine themselves. The DGP was directed to ensure strict implementation of the home quarantine.

Referring to complaints received on social media, and through other channels, of private hospitals charging exorbitant sums for Covid hospitalisation and care, Amarinder directed the health department to ensure strict application of CGHS rates. All data on availability of beds etc should be put in public domain, he said, adding that there was no scope for complacency in the state’s battle against Covid.

He said the state government’s efforts would need to be scaled up further, particularly in view of the health department’s projections suggesting that the peak of the pandemic was yet to hit Punjab, and it could happen towards the end of August if the doubling period continues to come down as per the current trend.