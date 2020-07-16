Commuters stuck for half-an-hour at Ladhowal Toll Plaza jam

Sections
Commuters say FASTag was no help as many lanes were non-functional due to a technical snag

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

An official directing traffic at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Thursday. (HT Photo )

Even the introduction of FASTag could not provide respite to commuters, who were stuck in a massive traffic jam at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Thursday.

SPM College, Mukerian, assistant professor Tarun Ghai who had been stuck at the toll plaza for nearly half-an-hour said, “Utter chaos prevailed at the toll plaza and FASTags were no help.”

Many lanes were blocked, which added to the confusion.

The Laddowal toll plaza on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway (NH-44) has 11 lanes on either side.



Ten on each side are dedicated for vehicles using FASTag and only one lane on each side facilitates commuters making cash payments.

A commuter, Saurabh Gupta, observed that there was a huge traffic jam at a time when people were avoiding commuting amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was stuck for nearly half-an-hour, despite having a FASTag. So claims that FASTag will ease traffic were bogus,” said Gupta.

Sanjit Kumar, who is a professor at DAV College, Hoshiarpur, said many FASTag lanes were closed, which resulted in traffic jam. “Such snags have become routine,” Kumar said.

Despite repeated attempts, Chanchal Rathore, manager of Ladhowal Toll Plaza did not respond.

Ladhowal station house officer Balwinder Singh said the police were aware of the technical snag at the toll plaza and effort are on to streamline traffic.

