Home / Chandigarh / Compartment exams for classes 10, 12 begin in Chandigarh

Compartment exams for classes 10, 12 begin in Chandigarh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the first set of compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday. As per CBSE officials, in a bid to avoid contact,...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As per CBSE officials, in a bid to avoid contact, no physical frisking was carried out and students wore masks while following all safety protocols. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the first set of compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday.

As per CBSE officials, in a bid to avoid contact, no physical frisking was carried out and students wore masks while following all safety protocols. Maximum 12 students were accommodated in one classroom.

Sumit Kumar, a student of Class 10 who took his social science exam, said the paper was easy with a few questions from previous years as well. Anmol from Sector 56 said he was able to finish the exam well within the time limit.

Meanwhile, Class-12 students took physical education, political science and history exams on Tuesday.



Manju from Dhanas said the physical education exam was easy. Students said the extra precautions taken in view of Covid-19 pandemic didn’t affect them.

CBSE officials said that most of the students who applied for the compartment exams showed up on Tuesday. At Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 23, 37 of the total 38 students were present for the exam. Similarly, at DAV Model School in Sector 15, all 42 students of Class 12, except one, turned up.

The compartment exams for Class 10 will continue till September 28, while exams for Class 12 will end on September 30. Class-10 students will take their science exam on Wednesday, while geography exam will be held for Class-12 students.

