Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Complaint filed against actor Yograj Singh for hurting religious sentiments

Complaint filed against actor Yograj Singh for hurting religious sentiments

The complainant said that while addressing protesting farmers at the Delhi border, Yograj targeted the women of a particular religion, and tried to communalise the agitation

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Yograj Singh

Visha Hindu Parishad, Ludhiana, filed a complaint against actor Yograj Singh on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the women of a particular community. The complaint has been lodged after a video recording of the actor went viral on social networking sites.

The complainant, Pali Sehajpal, said that while addressing protesting farmers at the Delhi border, Yograj targeted the women of a particular religion, and tried to communalise the agitation.

He added that they have filed a complaint with Ludhiana police and demanded an FIR against the actor for hurting religious sentiments.

Ashok Thapar, president of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, said, they will meet the Ludhiana police commissioner with another complaint to get an FIR lodged against the actor.

Police chief Rakesh Agrawal said appropriate action will be taken after investigating the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 06, 2020 23:35 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths
Dec 07, 2020 00:00 IST
MMRDA approves cost hike for two packages of Mumbai Metro-7, but says overall cost won’t be hit
Dec 06, 2020 23:58 IST
Bombay HC grants temporary bail to UPSC aspirant, asks his mother to surrender for road rage
Dec 06, 2020 23:54 IST
Operation All Out: Mumbai Police conduct raids, checks to crackdown on criminal activity
Dec 06, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.