Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Computer mechanic held for depositing fake currency notes in Ludhiana

Computer mechanic held for depositing fake currency notes in Ludhiana

As per the compliant, the accused had a savings account in the branch and he printed 15 fake currency notes of ₹2,000 and deposited them in his account through an ATM On March 17

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Chandigarh

A computer mechanic was arrested on Tuesay for allegedly printing fake ₹2,000 currency notes and depositing 15 such notes in his account through an ATM.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 46, a resident of Luxmi Nagar of Haibowal.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer (SHO) at division number 8 police station said that that a case was registered after a complaint was lodged by Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, manager of State Bank of India, Tagore Nagar branch.

As per the compliant, the accused had a savings account in the branch and he printed 15 fake currency notes of ₹2,000 and deposited them in his account through an ATM On March 17.



The complainant said the machine identified fake currency notes with same serial number. After banks reopened following the lockdown being eased, the bank manager informed police about the fake currency.

The inspector added that police have lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 489-B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

17 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:35 IST
Finance panel gives two more years to Hero Cycles for maintaining Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:32 IST
Delhi riots: Cops file three new charge sheets
Jun 10, 2020 00:30 IST
Punjab Engineering College study suggests ways to decongest Nayagaon
Jun 10, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.