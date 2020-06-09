Computer mechanic held for depositing fake currency notes in Ludhiana

A computer mechanic was arrested on Tuesay for allegedly printing fake ₹2,000 currency notes and depositing 15 such notes in his account through an ATM.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 46, a resident of Luxmi Nagar of Haibowal.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer (SHO) at division number 8 police station said that that a case was registered after a complaint was lodged by Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, manager of State Bank of India, Tagore Nagar branch.

As per the compliant, the accused had a savings account in the branch and he printed 15 fake currency notes of ₹2,000 and deposited them in his account through an ATM On March 17.

The complainant said the machine identified fake currency notes with same serial number. After banks reopened following the lockdown being eased, the bank manager informed police about the fake currency.

The inspector added that police have lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 489-B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).