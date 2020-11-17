Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Computers with Covid data stolen from Panchkula hospital

Computers with Covid data stolen from Panchkula hospital

Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer – Covid-19 and CMO of the hospital, said five computers, two printers, four UPS and four CPU systems were stolen from the IDSP cell in the civil surgeon’s building

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Covid sampling being done at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula, where a number of computers with Covid data have gone missing. (HT photo)

A number of computers with Covid-19 data were reported stolen on Monday from the Surveillance Programme(IDSP) cell at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

In a complaint registered with the police, Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer – Covid-19 and CMO of the hospital, said five computers, two printers, four UPS and four CPU systems were stolen from the IDSP cell in the civil surgeon’s building.

Insider involvement is expected, hospital officials say.

The theft, believed to have taken place during the two-day Diwali break when the room was locked, was discovered by the Covid-19 team members who reported for work on Monday morning.

The computers had been borrowed from other departments for storing data, Covid-19 surveillance and to update online portals.

An FIR under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 6 police post.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul
Nov 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Modi seeks investment for urban infra projects
Nov 17, 2020 23:47 IST
3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.