Condolence messages pour in for hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior

The antim ardas of legendary hockey player and triple Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior, who passed away on May 25 at the age of 96, was held at his daughter’s residence in Sector 36 on Sunday. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the ceremony remained a low-key affair with only 15 persons in attendance.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, FIH president Narinder Batra, President Ram Nath Kovind, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and sports minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi sent in their condolences letters to the family.

Punjab Olympic Association senior vice-president and former DGP Rajdeep Singh Gill and sports writer Principal Sarwan Singh, who has authored the biography of Balbir Senior in Punjabi, paid tributes to the departed soul online.

Dr Rajinder Kalra, a long-time associate of Balbir Singh, recalled the days of 1975 World Cup and shared his memories from the camp to becoming the world champion.

Singh, grandson of Balbir Singh Senior, thanked all those attended the ceremony in person and paid respects online.