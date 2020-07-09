Confusion over new Himachal BJP chief after Vijayvarigya’s congratulatory tweet

Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami was mistaken to be Himachal’s new BJP chief after the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarigya congratulated her for being appointed to the post on Twitter.

“Congratulations and Best Wishes!!! Congratulations and best wishes to Indu Goswami for being appointed as Himachal BJP President,” Vijayvargiya wrote on his official twitter handle at 10:46pm on Wednesday.

Since speculations were already rife that Goswami may be the new BJP chief of the state, people took Vijayvarigya’s tweet as confirmation.

Goswami’s supporters, BJP workers and some lower rung leaders flooded her Facebook page with congratulatory messages.

However, the state party executive denied having information about Goswami being appointed as the new state chief.

Confusion prevailed for over 12 hours until Vijayvargiya deleted the tweet on Thursday afternoon and clarified that his team had tweeted the message by mistake on the basis information received from a news link.

“My team wrongly tweeted about Indu Goswami being appointed as new Himachal BJP on the basis of a link. In fact, no one has been given the responsibility of the state yet. Error is regretted” he tweeted.

He also tagged national president JP Nadda, union minister Anurag Singh Thakur and party general secretary Arun Singh in the tweet.

SHIP WITHOUT CAPTAIN

The Himachal BJP is without a captain since May 27 after then president Rajeev Bindal resigned after his name cropped up in a scam in the state health department.

Bindal was appointed on January 18. Indu Gowami is a front-runner for the post given her organisational skills and her links in the power corridors in Delhi.

Hailing from Baijnath in Kangra district, Indu Goswami started her career as a student leader. She worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in-charge of party affairs in Himachal in late 90s.

Goswami served as the chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women from 1998 to 2000. She was the chief of state Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha from 2016 to 2019.