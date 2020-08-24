Confusion prevails as shops in Ludhiana open using odd-even formula

Even-numbered shops opened in Chaura Bazar, Shahpur road and adjoining area, while odd number shops opened in Model Town, Pink Plaza market and Field ganj, among others (HT PHOTO)

Confusion prevailed in Ludhiana markets on Monday on the first day shops opened using odd-even criteria .

The shopkeepers rued losses due to low footfall in the markets as fear has gripped the residents amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

President of Model Town market association, Amarjit Singh, said, “The new directions issued by the state government and administration are taking a toll on businesses at large. It has created confusion among shopkeepers and public. Footfall has also decreased in the market as fear has gripped the residents. We had opened odd-number shops on Monday after discussing it with the station house officer of Model Town, but few other markets opened even number shops. Also, shops that open on Tuesday and Thursday will have only two working days in a week and the others would have three as markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. This will make it very difficult for businesses to survive.”

Harkesh Mittal, president of Ludhiana Consumer Product Distributors Association, said, “To end the confusion, there should be one system for the entire city. Some markets are opting for left-hand side and right-hand side criteria to open shops, which will confuse the public and result in harassment for both public and the shopkeepers. The police on Monday also made few essential shops owners in Tibba road shut down their establishments, despite them being allowed to remain open for the entire week.”

The market associations at Ghumar Mandi and Mall road adopted left and right hand side criteria rather than choosing the odd-even method being opted by majority markets of the city.

President of Ghumar mandi market association, Pawan Batra, said, “We have decided to open one side of the market on one day. This will create less confusion among residents and shopkeepers. If we face any problems, changes will be made in the coming days.”

General secretary of the Punjab Cloth Merchants’ Association, Sonu Nilibar, said they have also decided to open shops on Mall road on left and right hand side basis.

Mixed response from residents

The residents gave mixed responses to the odd-even formula introduced by the administration. While few residents said this will reduce rush in the markets, the others said that it will create confusion and result in harassment.

A resident of Model Town area, Karandeep Singh, said, “Rather than introducing odd-even formula, the administration should fix particular days for opening specific shops.”

Sarafa Bazar shopkeepers protest against restrictions

Raising hue and cry over the odd-even criteria to open the shops, the members of Swarnkar Sangh in Sarafa Bazar submitted a memorandum with the deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma’s office on Monday.

President of the Sangh, Gopal Bhandari, said, “We have demanded that odd-even criteria should be abolished and every shop should be allowed to open on a particular day. If required, the government can reduce the working days to three in every week, but no shop should be stopped from opening on those particular days.”

All shops open near Mata Rani chowk

While shops were opened with odd-even criteria in other parts of the city, all the shops remained open on the road starting from Mata Rani chowk to municipal corporation’s Zone A office.

Shopkeepers in Pink plaza market also alleged that Akalgarh market association had flouted the norms and all the shops were open on Monday. Following the complaint, police had visited the market.

Despite repeated attempts, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal could not be reached for comments.