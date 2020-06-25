Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cong befooling farmers on central ordinances: Sukhbir

Cong befooling farmers on central ordinances: Sukhbir

The SAD chief said contrary to the rumours being spread by the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government the minimum support rice and assured procurement of wheat and paddy will not be discontinued

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday came out in support of three ordinances passed recently by the Centre, saying the ruling Congress in Punjab is befooling the farmers on the issue.

Addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh, the SAD chief said contrary to the rumours being spread by the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government the minimum support rice (MSP) and assured procurement of wheat and paddy will not be discontinued.

He criticised the state government for allegedly trying to mislead farmers by issuing a wrong press statement about the all-party meeting held on Wednesday. He clarified that the statement that a resolution was passed by all parties opposing the ordinances is not true.

“It is nowhere mentioned in the ordinances that MSP and assured procurement would end. I assure the farmers that it would continue. In case, there is any deviation at any stage, the SAD will be the first one to oppose it,” he added.



“It was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and some other political leaders who supported the resolution.

We said we are ready to get a written assurance on this from the Union agriculture minister and will get an assurance from Parliament. We even agreed to accompany a delegation to the Prime Minister to clarify the doubts. This was misinterpreted by the government in its press release saying we will accompany a delegation led by the CM to get the ordinances withdrawn,” Sukhbir added.

“I have asked the CM to clarify that if the provisions of the state APMC Act passed by his government were anti-farmer,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Spike in cases in Jalandhar’s rural belt after relaxation in curbs
Jun 25, 2020 22:48 IST
Cong befooling farmers on central ordinances: Sukhbir
Jun 25, 2020 22:45 IST
Classes on loudspeaker: Jharkhand teacher beats odds of online learning
Jun 25, 2020 22:44 IST
Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade
Jun 25, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.