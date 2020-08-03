Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cong govt in panic mode over hooch tragedy: SAD

Cong govt in panic mode over hooch tragedy: SAD

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the parroting of old lies indicated that CM Amarinder Singh had become jittery given the scale of the tragedy and only an independent inquiry by a sitting judge of the HC or the CBI would nail the culprits

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said the Congress government has gone into panic mode over the hooch tragedy as the roots of the episode lead to the chief minister’s office and the cabinet ministers were roped in to cover up the sins of the ruling party.

In a statement, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the parroting of old lies indicated that CM Amarinder Singh had become jittery given the scale of the tragedy and only an independent inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI would nail the culprits.

“The Akali Dal would not rest till justice was done to the victims of the state’s biggest hooch tragedy. No amount of damage control by even the entire cabinet can save the Congressmen who have played with the lives of innocent people by supplying poisonous liquor to them.”

