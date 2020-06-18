Cong leader’s son booked for firing at friend

Sohana police on Thursday booked Davinder Singh alias Damni, the son of a Congress leader, for firing at a 22-year-old man believed to be his friend on June 16 .

The injured man, Jagdeep Singh from Siao village in Mohali district, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Damni, who lives in Manauli village, is the son of Congress leader and block samiti member Gurdeep Singh.

Jagdeep Singh was at home watching television when Damni, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, came to his house and asked him to go out with him. When he refused, Damni threatened to shoot Jagdeep, but said he was joking and drove away with the latter in his car. However, soon Damni stopped the car and started arguing with Jagdeep over an issue, shooting him on the back and chest with his father’s licenced 12-bore gun, said Mohan Singh, the victim’s father, in his police complaint.

The injured man somehow managed to muster up the strength to phone his brother, Gurwinder Singh, and his family members reached the spot and took him to GMCH-32.

His condition was said to be out of danger.

Police also recovered a licensed gun from the Congress leader’s house.

It was also learnt that the police were allegedly trying to suppress the case as the accused was the son of a ruling party member, but a case was registered when angry villagers gathered at the Sohana police station

Damni’s father Gurdeep Singh attempted to pass off the case as accidental firing as his son was under the influence of alcohol

He said his son and the Jagdeep were good friends and used to be spend time together.

Sources said Damni was arrested on Thursday from Naina village near Rajpura after he was found hiding in his aunt’s house.

Police, however, did not confirm the arrest.

A case was registered under Section 307 of the IPC and the relevant Sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station on Thursday.