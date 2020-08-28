Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cong leader Tweets Vij over poor conditions in Panchkula civil hospital

She also shared a video where patients are undergoing X-ray in an open corridor

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ranjeeta Mehta, media spokesperson of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress and national coordinator, All India Mahila Congress, posted a series of Tweets on Friday highlighting the poor condition of isolation wards in civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where she has been kept after testing positive for Covid-19 on August 26.

In her tweet to Haryana home minister Anil Vij, she wrote, “Bees are welcoming Corona patients in Sector 6 hospital. No one has conducted any test since 11am. Is this the way you and your department are handling patients? Now I can understand why the CM and speaker rushed to Vedanta.”

In another tweet, she shared a picture with ten tablets in her hand. Seeking the intervention of the minister, she wrote: “Ten tablets given to me after five hours of torture to consume together. When I asked what the tablets were, no one answered.”

She also shared a video where patients are undergoing X-ray in an open corridor.



Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said: “I understand her problem. We may not be able to provide optimum facilities, considering the number of cases. In isolation, even sweepers can’t be sent constantly as they can’t be exposed.”

“I am arranging a private room for her in a private hospital by tomorrow so she can stay comfortably. But I would like to request everyone to be a little more patient, as we are trying our best,” the civil surgeon said.

She said Mehta cannot be sent home for isolation as per doctor’s advice considering her health condition.

