Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Cong leaders protest against farm bills outside Panchkula DC’s office

Cong leaders protest against farm bills outside Panchkula DC’s office

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta demanded that the government withdraw the bills or bring about a fourth amendment to ensure strict punishment to those buying products at lesser cost than the MSP

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Congress leaders protesting against the farm bills outside the DC’s office in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Congress leaders on Monday protested outside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office here and demanded immediate withdrawal of the agricultural bills introduced by the Union government.

Holding placards, the Congressmen leaders raised slogans against the Central government though they could not enter the DCs office because of heavy police presence.

An official received a memorandum by the protesters to hand over to the DC.

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, demanded that the government withdraw the bills or bring about a fourth amendment to ensure stringent punishment to those buying products at a lesser cost than the minimum sale price.



Strict checks should also be imposed on black marketing, she said.

The bills will only benefit rich businessman and the poor farmer will be made to suffer, Mehta added. A common farmer was not that educated to understand the technicalities of the bills.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, passed in Parliament on Sunday, aims to ease all restrictions on trade of agriculture produce.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, also passed on Sunday, lays down a new architecture for contract farming in the country to ensure farmers can engage with one another more confidently, enable modern supply chains and investments by agribusinesses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 22:05 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
Sep 21, 2020 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: SRH lose clutter of wickets
Sep 21, 2020 23:20 IST

latest news

Restructure developers’ business loans to revive realty sector: RERA to RBI
Sep 21, 2020 23:21 IST
Five runways feasible at Jewar airport, PricewaterhouseCoopers inform Yamuna authority
Sep 21, 2020 23:20 IST
Security guard assaulted during robbery at factory, assailants make off with ₹50,000 cash
Sep 21, 2020 23:18 IST
Luksar jail inmates get a garden for meditation
Sep 21, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.