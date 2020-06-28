Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cong lies on end of MSP exposed after assurance from Tomar: SAD

Cong lies on end of MSP exposed after assurance from Tomar: SAD

Hitting out at Capt Amarinder Singh, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema says that it doesn’t behove of a chief minister to leave aside facts and rely on emotional appeals to force the opposition to believe the propaganda being spun by him

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Daljeet Singh Cheema

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said the Congress party’s lies about the end of MSP had been exposed with Union agriculture minister NS Tomar announcing for the third time that the MSP and assured procurement of paddy and wheat would stay.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said that with the announcement, the resolution by the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other political leaders on the all-party meeting last week stands infructuous.

“With the Union agriculture minister making it clear that there would be no change in the MSP regime and procurement of foodgrains, the Congress party is in no position to carry on the lies to befool the farmers,” said Cheema.

He added that it doesn’t behove of a chief minister to leave aside facts and rely on emotional appeals to force the opposition to believe the propaganda being spun by him.



“SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal presented irrefutable facts at the all-party meeting to prove that MSP and assured procurement would continue. The CM and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had no answer to these assertions and have now started falling back on emotional appeals to sustain their mischievous claims,” said Cheema.

