Home / Chandigarh / Cong members protest against ‘murder of democracy’ by BJP, forget social distancing

Cong members protest against ‘murder of democracy’ by BJP, forget social distancing

MLAs and local leaders who attended the protest in an open ground in Panchkula’s Sector 5 sat in tents close to each other holding placards. Many of them did not wear face masks

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:53 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Congress party leaders and workers protest against the BJP government at  Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Congress members protested against what they called the “murder of democracy and buying of opposition leaders” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, but forgot to observe social distancing in Panchkula on Monday. Many of them were also seen with their face masks pulled down.

The event was organised on the call of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja in an open ground in Sector 5.

The MLAs and local leaders who attended sat in tents close to each other and holding placards. Some pulled down their masks .

“The protest started at 11 am and continued till 1pm. It was attended by around a 100 persons. The aim was to raise a voice against the BJP, which is creating crisis in the state,” said Sudha Bhardwaj, officiating chief, Haryana Women’s unit.



