Home / Chandigarh / Cong MLA, IAS officer among 188 test positive, Himachal tally reaches 7,018

Cong MLA, IAS officer among 188 test positive, Himachal tally reaches 7,018

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary (industries) Ram Subhag Singh, and Congress legislator from Nalagarh assembly segment Lakhvinder Rana are among 188 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Saturday, taking the state tally to 7,018.

As many as 71 cases were reported in Solan, 28 each in Una and Kangra, 22 in Hamirpur, 12 in Mandi, 11 in Sirmaur, nine in Chamba, five in Shimla and one each in Kullu and Kinnaur.

With this, there are 1,978 active cases in Himachal, while 4,941 people have recovered.

Officials said that the Nalagarh MLA’s son has also contracted the virus. Authorities have started contact mapping and the source of the infection is being traced.



Ram Subhag had travelled to Delhi earlier this month. He was home quarantined after his return and was attending official meetings through video-conferencing. His wife is also an ACS rank officer and authorities have started their contact mapping.

The vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Water Management Board has also tested positive.

Among the 28 people who have tested positive in Kangra, five are from Jawali sub-division and five from Shahpur. Most of the infected persons are primary contacts of covid patients. One patient has no contact or travel history.

In Shimla, a member of the catering staff to be deployed at Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha for the monsoon session has tested positive.

Meanwhile, the health department has sent samples of 300 cops, who will be deployed at the Vidhan Sabha, for covid testing.

In Sirmaur, a gynaecologist and a lab technician posted at Paonta Sahib Hospital have tested positive. Two cops have also caught the infection.

With 1,639 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,031 cases have been reported till date. Sirmaur has 1,024 cases, Hamirpur 640, Una 581, Chamba 484, Mandi 447, Shimla 389, Bilaspur 381, Kullu 291 and 103 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 52

The death toll in Himachal went up to 52 on Saturday with one death each being reported from Mandi, Una, Kangra and Solan.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that an 82-year-old man, who was suffering from fever and shortness of breath was admitted at Palampur civil hospital on Friday. He was tested positive for Covid-19 and succumbed to the contagion on Saturday morning.

A 64-year-old man, who was tested positive on September 2, died in Una. He suffered a heart attack and died while being shifted to Dharamshala covid care hospital.

Solan has recorded maximum 14 deaths due to Covid-19 so far, followed by 10 deaths in Kangra. Eight people have died in Mandi, five in Hamirpur, four each in Shimla, Una and Chamba and three in Sirmaur.

