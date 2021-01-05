Cong MLAs to provide Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased farmers

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) would provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation.

In a statement, Hooda said that financial assistance would be paid to the families of farmers from the personal finances of Congress MLAs.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, demanded that the state government should provide financial help and government jobs to one member of the family of such farmers. He said it is the responsibility of government to do so because all these people lost their lives because of the “stubborn attitude and insensitivity” of the government.