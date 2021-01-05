Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Cong MLAs to provide Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased farmers

Cong MLAs to provide Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased farmers

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) would provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 04:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) would provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation.

In a statement, Hooda said that financial assistance would be paid to the families of farmers from the personal finances of Congress MLAs.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, demanded that the state government should provide financial help and government jobs to one member of the family of such farmers. He said it is the responsibility of government to do so because all these people lost their lives because of the “stubborn attitude and insensitivity” of the government.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s vaccine jabs may start next week: Officials
by Rhythma Kaul
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Will economy give Xi muscle to flex?
by Pramit Pal Chaudhuri
Farm talks fail again, Centre says no repeal
by Zia Haq

latest news

34% students shifted to govt schools take admission in pre-board classes in Haryana
by Sunil Rahar
Gurugram land release probe: CBI submits chargesheet against 3 ex-TCP officials
by HT Correspondent
Covid curve continues to flatten in Haryana
by Hitender Rao
Cong MLAs to provide Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased farmers
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.