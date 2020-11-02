Cong MPs in Punjab seek time to meet PM, ministers over freight trains, RDF

Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab on Monday decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some central ministers over the suspension of freight trains and rural development fee (RDF) to the state.

The Congress MPs, who held a meeting in New Delhi, have sought time to meet the PM, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railway minister Piyush Goyal to take up the problems being faced by the state. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh said the suspension of goods trains has severely hit the supply of coal, urea, DAP and other essential items. “The farmer unions have vacated the rail tracks and there is no train blockade in the state. They are just using it as an excuse to suspend goods trains. We will take up all these issues,” he said after the meeting, accusing the BJP of playing politics.

Singh said they are hopeful of getting time from the Prime Minister and central ministers. The Centre had suspended freight trains to Punjab, citing sporadic obstruction of tracks by the protesting farmers at several places. Goyal also sought an assurance from the state government for the safety of trains and their crew members to restore freight services.

Of the eight Congress MPs, seven, including Jasbir Singh Gill, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Mohammad Sadique, attended the meeting. “Patiala MP Preneet Kaur was on her way but could not reach in time. We will all go together to meet the PM and ministers,” one of them said.

Last week, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had also sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to request him to accord speedy assent to the bills passed by the state assembly to amend the newly enacted agriculture reforms laws. He had also requested the MLAs of all parties to accompany. However, the state government is still to get any confirmation from the President’s office.