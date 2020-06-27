Cong spreading lies on farm ordinances, no plan to end MSP: Tomar

Reiterating that the recent ordinances related to agriculture reforms brought by the Union government were aimed at doubling the farmers’ income, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the system of procuring farm produce at minimum support price (MSP) will continue and there is no plan in future to end this system.

Addressing Punjab BJP’s virtual rally through videoconferencing from New Delhi, Tomar said the Congress in Punjab was misguiding the people by creating a false fear that the new reforms meant the end of the MSP system.“This is a bundle of lies. No such move has been taken. MSP thi, hai aur rahegi,” said Tomar.

The Centre had recently promulgated three ordinances -- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

Claiming that new ordinances will prove to be a gamechanger, the Union minister said the reforms will provide a level-playing field for farmers.

“These reforms allow farmers to sell their produce wherever they want. Earlier, farmers were compelled to sell their crop at state government facilities to licence-holding players. Under this process, farmers were being duped as they were not getting a fair price for their produce. If the manufacturer of a pen is allowed to sell his product wherever he or she wants, why should farmers not be allowed to sell their produce wherever they choose?” asked Tomar.

The Union minister categorically said that grain markets would work as usual and the government is committed to procuring every grain of the farmers from the markets as per system already in place.

Now, a farmer from Bathinda can sell his produce in Kolkata as farmers can move inter-state without paying tax, Tomar said.

The Union minister said farmers will always have the option to sell their produce at the state government’s markets. “But outside these mandis, farmers will not be taxed,” he added.

The reforms have been brought to increase private investment in the agriculture sector so as to make farming a more lucrative business, he said.

Tomar also hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh government alleging that Punjab is on the verge of getting bankrupt due to fiscal mismanagement of the state government.

Claiming that Centre was extending all sort of financial help to the state, the Union minister said under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2,000 has already been transferred to farmers of Punjab and under Gramin Sadak Yojana Phase-3 , road projects worth Rs 2,185 crore have been sanctioned for Punjab, adding that Rs 292 crore has already been given to the state under MNREGA.

State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said that this virtual rally was broadcasted on 3,000 locations through smart TVs. He said that more than 25 lakh people participated in this virtual rally by using various social digital mediums.

Targeting the Punjab government, he said that it has completely failed to control Covid-19 pandemic and involved in corruption. He alleged that Capt government took Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity and its ministers, MLAs and officers indulged in seed scam, mining scam and PPE kits scam.

He further said that illicit liquor mafia has flourished in Punjab during current government’s regime and exhorted the BJP workers to leave no stone unturned to ensure people throw this government out in 2022 assembly elections.