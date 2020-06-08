Cong sweeping ₹5,600-crore liquor scam under carpet: SAD

Sections
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday took serious note of the manner in which the Congress government has “swept the ₹5,600-crore liquor scam under the carpet” and failed to act against distillery owners and Congressmen indulged in smuggling, illegal production and bottling of liquor.

Addressing the media here, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the government after going completely silent on the liquor scam was now trying to cover up two serious cases involving smuggling of liquor from a distillery owned by the family of chief minister’s religious advisor as well as illegal production and bottling of liquor by the front men of Congress legislators Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Singh Kamboj.

Cheema said the police department was yet to register a case against anyone in the seizure of truckloads of liquor of Chaddha distillery from its adjoining sugar mill. He said the police and excise department were passing the buck to each other in order to dilute the case and allow the distillery management to go scot free.

Similarly, he said, in the case of illegal distillery found in Rajpura, the state police and excise department were yet to summon the Congress legislators Jalalpur and Kamboj for questioning.



