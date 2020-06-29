Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cong workers protest in Ambala against fuel price rise

Cong workers protest in Ambala against fuel price rise

The protest led by Mullana MLA Varun Mullana and Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain was held near the Court Complex.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Congress workers protesting against rising prices of fuel and diesel in Ambala. (HT Photo)

Workers of the Congress party on Monday protested in Ambala against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The protest led by Mullana MLA Varun Mullana and Haryana Congress treasurer Rohit Jain was held near the Court Complex. Party workers rode a bullock cart and pulled a car with rope, symbolising how vehicles could not be used because of the rising fuel prices.

Addressing the workers, Mullana said that he had been waiting for BJP leaders to come out shirtless and join their protests. He was clearly hinting at pictures of Haryana health minister Anil Vij in his younger days posing without a shirt that are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantonment, had once led a protest against inflation and rising fuel prices during the UPA government rule.



Mullana and Jain also took a jibe at the popular slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai (Everything’s possible if it’s Modi)” and compared the current prices with that of the UPA-2 government despite a sharp decline in international crude oil prices.

Later, the workers handed over a memorandum to the deputy commissioner for the President of India.

