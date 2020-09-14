Congress councillor opposes serving of CLU notices to shopkeepers in Ludhiana

Shopkeepers of the Ghumar Mandi area and Congress councillor-cum-chairman of Punjab State Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC), Gurpreet Gogi, have opposed the municipal corporation’s move to recover change of land use charges (CLU) charges from shops in different parts of the city amid the pandemic.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh and Gogi had a meeting in Ghumar Mandi area on Monday wherein shopkeepers and Gogi strongly opposed the move.

The shopkeepers said that they will be forced to raise an agitation against the MC and state government, if the civic body did not stop serving the notices.

Shopkeepers from other nearby markets in National road and video market also participated in the meeting.

“The shopkeepers had raised the issue with me, so I asked the mayor to visit the area and listen to their grievances. Notices are being served to decade-old shops, when CLU norms were not even notified. Also, no prior approval has been taken from the general House of MC before serving the notices. Even if the MC has to recover the charges, the matter should be taken up in the general House meeting and a committee should be formed to take decisions like rate of CLU charges. Such activities are putting a blot on the image of the state government, which is not acceptable,” Gogi said.

Shopkeepers also raised questions on the timing of the notices as they are already reeling under losses due to the pandemic and many of them are struggling to make ends meet.

President of Ghumar mandi market association, Pawan Batra, said,”The shopkeepers are struggling as we are left with 20 to 25 % business amid the pandemic. First of all, the notices are being served to every shop without even looking into the records to know whether the CLU norms apply on them or not. Secondly, how will the shopkeepers pay CLU charges worth lakhs, when they are facing financial crunch. They will be forced to move on roads if the MC does not stop serving notices.”

Earlier, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra had also raised objections against notices being served to decade-old shops.

”We are already in talks with the government to reduce CLU charges and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had also taken up the matter at state level in the past. We will again discuss the matter at the state level to bringing some relief to the shopkeepers,” Sandhu said.