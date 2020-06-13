Congress delegation meets Chandigarh adviser

Members of the Chandigarh Congress before submitting a memorandum to the UT adviser at the Secretariat building in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A Congress party delegation on Friday met UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida to raise issues related to odd-even rule for some markets, scrapping of animal carcass burning plant and waiver of school fee, electricity and water bills.

The delegation comprised city party president Pardeep Chhabra, former mayors Subhash Chawla and Kamlesh Benarsidas, leader of opposition in the municipal corporation Devinder Singh Babla and councillor Sheela Phool Singh.

They requested the UT adviser to shift the location of animal carcass burning plant from its proposed location in Dadumajra besides apprising him of the problems faced by businessmen and shopkeepers due to the odd-even formula of opening shops in some areas, especially motor markets and those in Sectors 48, 15, 19, 22 and other areas.

The delegation also talked about providing relief to parents of school students as most of them have lost their source of income due to the Covid-19 lockdown.