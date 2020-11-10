Congress establishes early lead in Haryana’s Baroda byelection

Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt and INLD’s Joginder Singh Malik are in the fray for the Baroda assembly byelection in Haryana’s Sonepat district that went to the polls on November 3. (HT file photo)

The opposition Congress on Tuesday established an early lead in the counting of votes for the Baroda assembly byelection in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

Congress nominee Indu Raj Narwal was ahead of BJP candidate and Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt by 2,832 votes after the fifth round of counting. Narwal has so far got 14,568 votes, while BJP’s Dutt got 11,736 votes. Loktantra Suraksha Party chief Raj Kumar Saini bagged 1,724 votes and INLD’s Joginder Malik got 1,389 votes.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said the counting of votes started at 8am and the result was expected by 3pm after 20 rounds of counting.

“Six police checkposts have been put up near the counting centre and three-tier security is in place to ensure peaceful counting. The Election Commission received 438 postal ballots and 155 ballots of service voters. We urge people to stay home and avoid gatherings,” Punia said.

CONTEST BETWEEN NEWCOMER VS OLYMPIAN

The Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68% on November 3. There are 14 candidates in the fray from the constituency. The seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Krishan Hooda, who had won the seat thrice in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

While the BJP fielded wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who lost by 4,800 votes to Hooda in the 2019 assembly election, the Congress chose newcomer Indu Raj Narwal, a former member of the Sonepat zila parishad.

Seven independents and four candidates belonging to other parties, including former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini, are also in the fray.

PRESTIGE ISSUE FOR EX-CM HOODA

Anant Ram, a retired professor of political science at Bhiwani Government College, said the bypoll is a challenge for Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to save his bastion and similarly the results will reflect on the performance of the BJP-JJP government.

“A win here will underscore Hooda’s hold in the Deswali belt and restore the Congress tally in the assembly to 31. The bypoll is significant for the BJP-JJP government, too, as the outcome will be a reflection on its performance,” he said.