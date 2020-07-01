Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Congress govt has abolished ACR for Punjabi teachers’

Cheema has written to Punjab higher education and language department minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to apprise him of the development and demanded an independent probe

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Former state education minister and spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Daljit Singh Cheema, on Wednesday, said that during the tenure of SAD-BJP government there was provision of annual confidential report (ACR) of teachers to give eight marks those who promote Punjabi language, but the Congress government has done away with it.

In a statement, Cheema said that instead, the government has started giving five marks to those who promote English language in schools. He said that people of Punjab are surprised with this decision of Congress in a state whose official language is Punjabi.

Cheema said that earlier, the government had made a provision to give five marks to those teachers who will teach 10% students of their class in English language and now taken this decision to abolish provisions to give eight marks to those who promote Punjabi language.

“It means that those who are pro-Punjabi and work for the language will lose 13 marks according to the new rules framed by the Congress government. The message is clear – no need to promote Punjabi as you will get nothing,” he said.



