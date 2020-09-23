Sections
Congress has always been anti-farmer: Himachal BJP spokesperson

Says the Congress sheltered the middlemen and brokers during its regime

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Randhir Sharma on Wednesday said the Congress had always been anti-farmer when they had been in power.

“The Congress never did anything for farmers and now when the Prime Minister is trying to double the income of farmers, they are staging protests to confuse the general public and the Opposition,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla he said the farm bills passed will benefit farmers. “Now, the farmers of India can send their producers to anywhere with the get better prices” he said.

The second bill helps farmers will ensure farmers do not lose their land and own their produce. The government wants to ensure that farmers at least earn 50% of their investment. The increase in MSP is the first positive impact of the bill. The increased MSP of six rabi crops will lead to a 106% profit.

The Swaminathan Commission’s report had come during the UPA government’s regime but its recommendations were not executed to protect middleman and brokers.

