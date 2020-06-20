Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Congress leader Poonam Kangra’s Punjab SC commission membership suspended

Congress leader Poonam Kangra’s Punjab SC commission membership suspended

The Congress leader, her husband and one of her sons were arrested on June 14 on charges of abetment to suicide

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:42 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times/Sangrur

Youth Congress leader Poonam Kangra was appointed the non-official member of the SC Commission on July 4, 2019. (HT PHOTO )

Congress leader Poonam Kangra’s membership of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission was suspended on Saturday as she has been charged with abetment to suicide.

Punjab social justice empowerment and minorities additional chief secretary Kirpa Shankar Saroj confirmed Kangra’s suspension from the state SC commission.

“The governor of Punjab is pleased to order the suspension of Poonam Kangra from the membership of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, Chandigarh, with immediate effect,” the order dated June 19 reads.

Kangra, her husband Darshan Kangra and one of her sons Vikasdeep were arrested on June 14 on charges of abetment to suicide and are currently under 14-day judicial custody at the district jail in Sangrur.



Police had booked Kangra, her husband and her three sons on June 4, after one Sanjeev Kumar, 50, committed suicide and died at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sangrur City Police Station-1.

Kumar allegedly committed suicide after Vikasdeep eloped with his daughter.

Youth Congress leader Poonam Kangra was appointed the non-official member of the SC Commission on July 4, 2019.

