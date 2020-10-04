Congress misleading gullible farmers on agriculture laws: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday accused the Congress of misguiding the “gullible farmers” on the newly enacted agriculture laws.

“Haryana farmers are aware of who is safeguarding their interests. The state and the Centre have taken many historical decisions in the interest of farmers,” he said, while speaking to reporters at his residence in Sirsa on Sunday.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t fully understand the three agriculture laws brought by the Centre...My doors are always open for farmers. I am a farmer and ready for any questions from them,” he added.