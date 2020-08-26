Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Congress MLA Pargat Singh tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Punjab assembly session

Congress MLA Pargat Singh tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Punjab assembly session

The hockey Olympian is the second legislator from Jalandhar district to be diagnosed with coronavirus infection after Shiromani Akali Dal Nakodar MLA Gurpratap Singh Wadala

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, a former hockey Olympian, is in home isolation after he was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. He is asymptomatic. (HT file photo)

Jalandhar/Ludhiana: The Congress MLA from Jalandhar cantonment, Pargat Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The hockey Olympian is the second MLA from the Jalandhar district, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection after Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Nakodar, Gurpratap Singh Wadala did so on Tuesday evening.

Punjab legislators are undergoing the Covid test ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Friday. It is mandatory for the MLAs to get their test done before entering the assembly.

Pargat Singh said that he is asymptomatic and not facing any health problems at present.



He said he is in home isolation.

Wadala, who has also isolated himself at home, is symptomatic. He urged all those who came in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora, who is the MLA from neighbouring Hoshiarpur, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

AMRIK SINGH DHILLON TO SKIP SESSION

Samrala Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, who has recovered from Covid-19 but will not attend the assembly session as a precautionary measure. ( HT Photo )

Meanwhile, Samrala Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon has said that he will not be attending the Vidhan Sabha proceedings on Friday. Referring to a message from Speaker Rana KP Singh asking all those suffering or those who have suffered from virus not to attend the assembly proceedings, Dhillon, who suffered from Covid-19 a month ago, said that he will skip the session as a precautionary measure .

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Greta Thunberg voices support to calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 26, 2020 11:58 IST
Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Pics of 6-foot-long ‘clippy’ spark Twitter chatter. People can’t keep calm
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.