Congress MLAs object to 10% cap in proposed pvt sector job quota in Haryana

Two Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JJP government’s move to give private companies the option of hiring a maximum of 10% local youths from one district.

The MLAs were speaking about the proposed 75% quota in private sector jobs being worked out by the state government.

Addressing mediapersons, Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma and Rewari legislator Chiranjeev Rao said the move to limit the recruitment to 10% from a district would amount to “grave injustice and cruelty” to the youth of southern Haryana districts.

Highlighting the large number of industries, enterprises and business establishments set up in Faridabad, Gurugram and Rewari, the MLAs said that it would be a “sheer indiscrimination” if the local candidates from these areas were ignored for hiring on the pretext of 10% cap.

“We are the ones who are losing our land holdings to acquisition for setting up of industries. We face growing air, water and noise pollution due to the rapid industrialisation in our areas and live with traffic jams everyday. But our youngsters would not get jobs because of this proposed black law,” the MLAs added.

The duo also criticised the state government for proposing the 75% private sector quota in new jobs only. “The JJP poll manifesto did not make any such distinction. Is this not hoodwinking the people of the state?” they asked.

Last week, the cabinet had given its go-ahead to draft a legislation to provide private sector quota to local youth after sorting out issues pertaining to the constitutional validity of the proposed law. The draft is being vetted by the law secretary again.