Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Congress MLAs object to 10% cap in proposed pvt sector job quota in Haryana

Congress MLAs object to 10% cap in proposed pvt sector job quota in Haryana

The MLAs were speaking about the proposed 75% quota in private sector jobs being worked out by the state government

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JJP government’s move to give private companies the option of hiring a maximum of 10% local youths from one district.

The MLAs were speaking about the proposed 75% quota in private sector jobs being worked out by the state government.

Addressing mediapersons, Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma and Rewari legislator Chiranjeev Rao said the move to limit the recruitment to 10% from a district would amount to “grave injustice and cruelty” to the youth of southern Haryana districts.

Highlighting the large number of industries, enterprises and business establishments set up in Faridabad, Gurugram and Rewari, the MLAs said that it would be a “sheer indiscrimination” if the local candidates from these areas were ignored for hiring on the pretext of 10% cap.



“We are the ones who are losing our land holdings to acquisition for setting up of industries. We face growing air, water and noise pollution due to the rapid industrialisation in our areas and live with traffic jams everyday. But our youngsters would not get jobs because of this proposed black law,” the MLAs added.

The duo also criticised the state government for proposing the 75% private sector quota in new jobs only. “The JJP poll manifesto did not make any such distinction. Is this not hoodwinking the people of the state?” they asked.

Last week, the cabinet had given its go-ahead to draft a legislation to provide private sector quota to local youth after sorting out issues pertaining to the constitutional validity of the proposed law. The draft is being vetted by the law secretary again.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Nine deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
Weekend curbs: Ghaziabad admin to fully implement govt’s order, markets to open five-day a week
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.