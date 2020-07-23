Congress proposed privatisation of mandis: Sukhbir

Sections
Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday released a copy of Congress party’s manifesto which states that the party will amend the state APMC Act for setting up private mandis in Punjab.

“Congress has double standards, it is crying hoarse that with passage of recent ordinances by the Centre, private players will enter the foodgrain procurement sector, however, before coming to power in 2017, Captain Amarinder Singh had promised that they will amend the APMC Act to facilitate private players,” said Sukhbir, during a media interaction via video conferencing.

He added that Congress is now playing politics over the issue by misleading farmers that the MSP and assured marketing system will end, which in reality is untrue. “My party will not allow tinkering with the MSP and assured marketing of wheat and paddy,” Sukhbir added.

SAD is a coalition partner in the NDA government in the Centre and is supporting the ordinances stating that farmers’ rights are protected.



Farmers feel that the Centre has started the process to end MSP and assured procurement. “I have offered farmers to accompany me to the Centre to clear their doubts on both issues,” the SAD president said.

“We understand the problems of farmers and have always fought for their rights. SAD will not stand for any discrimination against them. We will not allow anyone to tinker with MSP and assured marketing policy,” he added.

He took on the Congress party for failing maize farmers besides demanding a CBI inquiry into the purchase of agricultural machinery from private companies at inflated rates.

Sukhbir sought assurance from the Centre that MSP and assured marketing of wheat and paddy will not be tinkered with in any way. Senior leaders Jathedar Tota Singh, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema accompanied Sukhbir on the occasion.

