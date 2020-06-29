Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Congress stages protest against fuel price hike in Haryana

Congress stages protest against fuel price hike in Haryana

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda criticises the government for increasing fuel prices at the time of cultivation, increasing farmers’ expenditure at the time when crude oil prices in the international market are low

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

Rajya Sabha member of parliament Deepender Hooda led the protests in Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar . (HT FILE PHOTO )

The Congress party staged a protest against hike in fuel prices in Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar on Monday.

The protests were led by Rajya Sabha member of parliament Deepender Hooda. The grand-old party had held nationwide protests against the incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Interacting with the media in Rohtak, Deepender lashed out at the Modi government for increasing fuel prices when the prices of crude oil had plummeted in the international market.

“While the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the central and state governments are increasing fuel prices. The government should reduce fuel prices and provide relief to people. The hike in fuel prices at the time of cultivation has increased farmers’ expenditure,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.



He also submitted memorandums addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the deputy commissioners of Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar.

Hooda said Covid-19 cases are on the rise but the state government had opened its border with Delhi.

“The state government is only focusing on selling liquor that too without the consent of Haryana residents,” he added.

