Home / Chandigarh / Constable grievously hurt in Ludhiana mob attack

Constable grievously hurt in Ludhiana mob attack

At least 21 people have been booked, including eight women

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police have booked at least 21 people, including eight women, for a murder bid on a constable in Jawahar Nagar camp on Thursday night.

The victim, constable Gurpreet Singh, has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

Three of the accused have been identified as Tarsem Lal, Bunny Kumar and Narinder Kumar. The remaining accused remain unidentified.

In his complaint, ASI Kulvir Singh, deputed at Division Number 5 Police station, said while he was on patrolling duty on Thursday night, he was informed about a scuffle between two groups at Jawahar Nagar camp. The groups were gathered at Tanki Wali Gali and Manocha Chakki road with glass bottles in their hands.



He, along with a police team, reached the spot and tried to diffuse the situation. Meanwhile, the mob launched an attack on the police team and pelted them with bottles and bricks.

In the melee, constable Gurpreet Singh was attacked on the head by a sharp-edged weapon on his head. The mob then dispersed taking advantage of the dark.

Police have registered a case under Sections 307, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

