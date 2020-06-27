Construction of new building of Govt College in Ludhiana (east) comes to a halt

Sections
Funds for the building were released in November last year and, after that, no payment has been made to the contractor due to which the contractor has stopped work

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:56 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Work on the construction of the new building of the Government College, Ludhiana (east), the third government college in the city, situated opposite the Vardhman Mills on the Chandigarh Road here, has come to a halt due to the paucity of funds.

The funds for the building were released in November last year and, after that, no payment has been made to the contractor due to which the contractor has stopped the construction.

The construction of the building on the five-acre land started on November 3, 2018 and, so far, only one block is ready, two blocks are still under construction and require at least four months for completion.

Adesh Gupta, executive engineer, public works department (PWD), said, “We have received a sum of around Rs 5.5 crore from the state higher education department during the last two years and last payment was received eight months ago. The contractor has stopped work as no payment was released to him after November. I have written to the higher authorities to release the funds, so that the construction of remaining two blocks of the building can be completed. The project is worth Rs 12 crore.”



As per the building design, it has three blocks -- science, arts and administrative. The science and arts blocks will comprise two floors and eight rooms for a chemistry laboratory, a zoology laboratory, a computer room, a staff room, a girls common room, toilets for boys and girls. The administrative block will comprise a library, principal’s office, a committee room, toilets, etc.

The initiative for the government college in Ludhiana (east) was taken by Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar.

Secretary, higher education and languages Rahul Bhandari said, “The matter is pending with the finance department for release of funds for this government college.”

The foundation stone of the building was laid at the site on January 28, 2018. On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officers inspected a community centre at Jamalpur to start BA part 1 and part 2 classes temporarily from there. Students of these classes were supposed to be later shifted to the new college

The higher education department permitted SCD Government College authorities to conduct an online admission process in 2018. The college admitted 80 students each of first and second years of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and classes have been conducted in the SCD Government College for the past two years and not at the community centre.

