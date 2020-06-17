Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula

The construction of an old age started in Sector 27, Panchkula, on Tuesday, in the presence of Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore, the seven-storey building is scheduled to be completed in two years.

“Coming up on a land of 0.8 acre, the old age home will have all facilities needed by senior citizens,” Gupta said.

The building will have car parking in the basement while medical examination room, dining area, kitchen and waiting room would be on the ground floor. The first floor will accommodate rooms and gyms to help the senior citizens putting up in this old age home to exercise regularly. “We will ensure that the old age home has all recreational activities for senior citizens staying here to help fight their loneliness,” Gupta added.

The building will house 90 rooms that can accommodate about 160 senior citizens of which 10 rooms will be for couples.